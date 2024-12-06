239,580 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 239,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,084,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.7% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 16,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 330.2% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 61,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 46,872 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,877,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,532,000 after purchasing an additional 120,639 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 14,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $504.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.81 and its 200 day moving average is $116.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

