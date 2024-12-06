2,235 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 772.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,269 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,254,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oshkosh Stock Performance
Shares of OSK stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $93.34 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.50.
Oshkosh Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.14.
About Oshkosh
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
