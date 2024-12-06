2,235 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 772.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,269 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,254,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $93.34 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.50.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oshkosh

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.