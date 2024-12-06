1,338 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Purchased by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Herc by 226.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Herc by 15,137.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Herc by 265.6% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 9,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Herc by 1,230.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Herc during the second quarter worth about $4,556,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $810,260.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,424.42. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel Wade Sheek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,408.32. The trade was a 18.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.25.

Herc stock opened at $228.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.02. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.98 and a 1 year high of $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.13). Herc had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

