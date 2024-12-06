11,173 Shares in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Corpay during the third quarter worth about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Corpay during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
Corpay Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $367.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.94 and its 200-day moving average is $306.91. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.10 and a 52-week high of $385.30.
In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,961.88. This trade represents a 81.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $1,116,160.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,645.40. The trade was a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.
