11,173 Shares in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Corpay during the third quarter worth about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Corpay during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $367.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.94 and its 200-day moving average is $306.91. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.10 and a 52-week high of $385.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Corpay from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Corpay from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPAY

Insider Buying and Selling at Corpay

In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,961.88. This trade represents a 81.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $1,116,160.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,645.40. The trade was a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.