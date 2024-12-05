Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,586 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 19.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 22.4% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 39.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.5% in the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 7,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMA opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $73.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.14.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.49 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 71.00%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $410,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $997,326.79. The trade was a 29.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Mitchell sold 7,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $470,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,821.60. This trade represents a 31.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,456 shares of company stock valued at $977,287 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Comerica from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Comerica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Comerica from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

