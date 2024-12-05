Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for Exelon Earnings

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelon in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.85 on Thursday. Exelon has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.