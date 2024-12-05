YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.05% of YETI worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in YETI by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in YETI by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in YETI by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on YETI. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.15. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

