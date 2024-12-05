Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.69. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

