Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $10.42. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 1,741,465 shares.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. New Street Research cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.14.

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,332.96. The trade was a 75.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas H. Werner purchased 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $244,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at $708,824.97. This represents a 52.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 78,067 shares of company stock worth $524,747 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 385.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 284.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 416.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

