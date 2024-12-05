Whitbread (LON:WTB) Trading Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,845.58 ($36.16) and last traded at GBX 2,815 ($35.77). 925,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,287,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,814 ($35.76).

WTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($50.83) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Whitbread to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 39 ($0.50) to GBX 40 ($0.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,746.67 ($34.90).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,083.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,988.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of £5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,795.19, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.60 ($0.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,062.50%.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

