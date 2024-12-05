What is William Blair’s Forecast for TSE:DSG Q4 Earnings?

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a report released on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.69 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 21.03%.

DSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.67.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DSG opened at C$168.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$151.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$139.62. The company has a market cap of C$14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of C$105.80 and a 12-month high of C$172.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 10,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.82, for a total transaction of C$1,328,613.78. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.45, for a total value of C$3,216,305.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

