West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

West Shore Bank Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21.

West Shore Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th.

West Shore Bank Company Profile

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

