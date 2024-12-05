Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target to $390.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $402.00 to $390.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.10.

EG stock opened at $378.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Group has a 12-month low of $343.76 and a 12-month high of $407.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

In related news, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,330. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total value of $93,741.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,756.48. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Everest Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

