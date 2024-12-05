Waters (NYSE:WAT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $395.50 and last traded at $386.04, with a volume of 123511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $391.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.85.

Waters Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $740.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Waters's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

