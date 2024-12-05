Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from $228.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s previous close.

WM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $225.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.23 and a 200 day moving average of $211.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $171.15 and a 1-year high of $230.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $66,795.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,946.25. This represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

