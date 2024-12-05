Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Wajax Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

