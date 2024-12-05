VusionGroup (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

VusionGroup S.A. (OTCMKTS:SRBEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $140.00 and last traded at $140.00. 120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.04.

VusionGroup Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.19.

VusionGroup Company Profile

VusionGroup SA provides digitalization solutions for commerce in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including electronic shelf labels, cameras, fixtures and accessories, infrastructure, Wi-Fi integrations, and Captana wireless mini cameras; and retail IoT SaaS solutions comprising VUSION Cloud, VUSION Asset Management, VUSION Manager, VUSION Studio, VUSION Link, VUSION Engage, Storefront, VUSION Rail, and VUSION Ads for brands.

