Volution Group (LON:FAN) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 700 ($8.89) target price on the stock.
Volution Group stock opened at GBX 566 ($7.19) on Monday. Volution Group has a 12-month low of GBX 380.60 ($4.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 624 ($7.93). The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,695.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 582.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 527.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,809.52%.
Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.
