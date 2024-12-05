Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $52.05 on Monday. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 9,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 328.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 208.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.