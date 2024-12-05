Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

VCEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vericel in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Vericel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $58.15 on Monday. Vericel has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 969.33 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $724,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,142,373.06. This represents a 7.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $235,361.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,850. This represents a 34.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,964 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,660,000 after acquiring an additional 420,078 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Vericel by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 587,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 400,667 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in Vericel by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,291,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,575,000 after purchasing an additional 351,550 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Vericel by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 840,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,575,000 after purchasing an additional 217,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vericel by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 590,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 209,009 shares during the last quarter.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Articles

