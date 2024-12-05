Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Reduced by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 15.0% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,191,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $302.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $453.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $225.88 and a 12 month high of $302.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

