Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 11.4% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned about 0.48% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $85,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,653,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,663,000 after purchasing an additional 141,385 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 978,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 941,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after purchasing an additional 897,954 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $173.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $138.07 and a one year high of $176.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.