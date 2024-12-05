Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$23.96 and last traded at C$24.00. 16,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 12,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.03.

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.76.

