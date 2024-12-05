URU Metals (LON:URU) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 197.50 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.94), with a volume of 94 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.22).

URU Metals Trading Down 12.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33.

About URU Metals

URU Metals Limited is involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

