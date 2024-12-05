United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Melius Research

Melius Research upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UAL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

United Airlines Stock Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $99.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $101.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. The trade was a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,565.28. The trade was a 30.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

