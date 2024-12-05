Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.20-23.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.1-11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.17 billion.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $392.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.27. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $442.00 to $476.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.71.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

