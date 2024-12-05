Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69, Zacks reports. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty updated its FY25 guidance to $23.20-23.75 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $392.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,584. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.71.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

