UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $29.51 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $29,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $246.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.89 and a 200-day moving average of $255.83. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.91 and a 1-year high of $275.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.38 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,522.44. This represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

