U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,808.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,291.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $191,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,773.76. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $166,003.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,236.74. This trade represents a 19.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,896 shares of company stock worth $656,940 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of USPH stock opened at $99.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.15, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.46. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $113.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.23%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

