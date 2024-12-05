Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI) Shares Down 12% – Here’s Why

Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI – Get Free Report) fell 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.15 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.24). 41,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 362,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.60 ($0.27).
Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £6.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.
About Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L)
Two Shields Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition investments. The firm prefers to invest in digital and technology enabled businesses, natural resources, cyber-security and e-commerce sectors. It focuses on identifying and investing in mineral exploration and mining properties, and the natural resources sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L)
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.