Truist Financial Boosts Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target to $18.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRGY. Raymond James upped their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRGY

Crescent Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRGY traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,208. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $744.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 618.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 15,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.