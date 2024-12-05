Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.43 and last traded at $74.32, with a volume of 800648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Trimble alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Trimble Trading Down 0.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.