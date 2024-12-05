TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $68.80 and last traded at $69.10, with a volume of 631739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.21.

Specifically, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $93,657.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,835.20. This represents a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMDX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W raised shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82 and a beta of 2.06.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,862,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,832,000 after purchasing an additional 202,867 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 260.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 146,115 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at $18,854,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $16,086,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

