Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 8th. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.94.

Shares of TTD opened at $139.51 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.70, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $9,314,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,615. The trade was a 91.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock worth $125,534,054 over the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAP Partners LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

