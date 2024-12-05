Traction Uranium (OTC:TRCTF) Trading Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Traction Uranium Corp. (OTC:TRCTF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 1,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Traction Uranium Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Traction Uranium

Traction Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest to acquire the Whitewater Property; 70% interest to acquire the Hearty Bay property and Lazy Edward property; and 75% interest to acquire the Key Lake South property.

