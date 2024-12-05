Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$32.29 and last traded at C$32.29, with a volume of 4178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXG. CIBC increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$31.25 to C$37.75 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cormark upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.69.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.79.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$427.96 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. Equities analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 3.6254502 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.