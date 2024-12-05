Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TRI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.20.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $168.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.71. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $138.83 and a 12 month high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 963,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,292,000 after purchasing an additional 516,715 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,325,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,525,000 after purchasing an additional 276,206 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth $45,514,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,577,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,665,000 after purchasing an additional 255,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 505,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,136,000 after purchasing an additional 235,145 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

