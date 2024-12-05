Thomas G. Cromwell Sells 10,000 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $1,799,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,864.89. This trade represents a 46.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $183.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.08. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $201.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 66.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth about $229,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

