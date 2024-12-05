The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BILL. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.28.

BILL opened at $92.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.48 and a beta of 1.72. BILL has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at $417,090.52. The trade was a 22.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $29,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,685. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,823 shares of company stock valued at $218,887. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BILL by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in BILL by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 1,167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

