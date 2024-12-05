The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Receives $47.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair raised The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BWIN

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BWIN opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.36.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Get Free Report

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.