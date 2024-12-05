Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Up 6.6% – Time to Buy?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.75. 7,802,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 9,194,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEVA. Barclays raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37.

In related news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,034.48. The trade was a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 40,218 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $24,314,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $947,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 34,543,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,623 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

