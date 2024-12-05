Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 51.35% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.84.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $359.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.96. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $361.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 420,577 shares of company stock valued at $135,230,506. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after buying an additional 11,023,436 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in shares of Tesla by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tesla by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,488 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

