Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Boosted by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 50.7% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.4% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,459,000. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,749 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,577 shares of company stock valued at $135,230,506. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $357.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $361.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

