Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 2,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 435,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Telesis Bio Trading Up 9.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($3.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter. Telesis Bio had a negative net margin of 336.59% and a negative return on equity of 359.32%.

About Telesis Bio

Telesis Bio, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. The company offers BioXp 3250 system and BioXp 9600 system that empower researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) with onboard next generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice, as well as mRNA constructs; and BioXp De Novo kits, which contains building blocks and reagents, including proprietary Gibson assembly branded reagents for specific synthetic biology workflow applications.

