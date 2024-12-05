Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s Why

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.99 and last traded at $47.99. Approximately 504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.97.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53.
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
