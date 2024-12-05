Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 15,234 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,234 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA comprises 1.3% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $50,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 428.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 20.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 43,691 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 11.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE FIX opened at $501.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.36 and a 52 week high of $510.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $432.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total value of $6,733,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,663,540.40. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,220. This represents a 32.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,200 shares of company stock worth $15,431,250. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $396.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.00.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

