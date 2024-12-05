Systematic Financial Management LP Has $24.15 Million Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,267,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,792 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.78% of Nomad Foods worth $24,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 133.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 378.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 366.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.78. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

About Nomad Foods

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More

