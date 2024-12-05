Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 19,446 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $32,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 30,868.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 36.3% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 21.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,070,000 after buying an additional 44,990 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 59.7% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 36,732.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after buying an additional 245,005 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.13.

Science Applications International stock opened at $123.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.64. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.62%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

