Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Stock Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,412 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 6.12% of MasterCraft Boat worth $18,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of MCFT opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $24.05.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

