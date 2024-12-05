Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 31,269 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,269 shares during the period. OSI Systems accounts for 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $40,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 25.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 71.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in OSI Systems by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 6,419.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSIS stock opened at $180.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.15. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.42 and a 12 month high of $183.22. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $415,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,175.42. This represents a 46.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. This trade represents a 4.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $6,071,809. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

